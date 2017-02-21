Warm today, with late rain showers

Good Tuesday. We are starting the day warm with temps in the 40s and 50s. We will see clouds building through the day as our high reaches a very warm 69 degrees. That is 12 degrees above average. A line of rain to our west will weaken and move through late this afternoon into tonight. It will bring in some spotty isolated showers through tonight into Wednesday. Even with the clouds and the chance for showers Wednesday, we will still eek out a high of 69.

Thursday and Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a very slim chance of seeing any rain. We will warm all the way into the low to mid-70s both days.

A cold front passing through Friday night will bring some scattered showers to the area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Saturday any rain will have left the area, and we will see temps in the 50s as you wake up. We will actually see the air cooling through the day Saturday as skies clear out.By Sunday morning we will be down into the mid to upper 30s. Sunday afternoon we will climb to the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY: