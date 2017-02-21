Bessie Smith Cultural Center new Black History month exhibits

The Bessie Smith Cultural Center will be displaying several exhibits in honor of Black History Month.

The Celebration of a Dream is currently open for the public. This exhibit you can learn about Dr. King's legacy, as well as, learn about a local musician Russell Good. The exhibit opened February 1st and will stay open through April 29th.

A second exhibit features the underground railroad. In this exhibit, visitors will see how the underground railroad moved through Chattanooga and how people here helped slaves become free.

The president of the cultural center hopes the exhibits will bring in groups to learn more about the history of African Americans in Chattanooga.

Tickets are $7 for adults. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets for $3. There is also a senior discount.

