UPDATE: Early morning duplex fire results in a total loss

UPDATE: Firefighters from Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services battled a duplex fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire displaced families from both halves of the duplex, with damages estimated to be over $100,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but officials say it started in apartment A in a mechanical room where the electrical box and water heater were located on the first floor.

Red Bank Fire Department, Signal Mountain Fire Department and Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with additional manpower and equipment as requested by WRES as a mutual aid response.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to one family while the other family will stay with friends, according to Amy Maxwell, spokesperson for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fire broke out early this morning on Signal Mountain at a duplex. The call came in just before 2 AM.

Investigators tell our crew on scene that the home is a total loss.

They believe the fire may have started near a water heater on the first floor.

There is no word yet on injuries.

This is a developing story.We will keep you updated on air and online.

