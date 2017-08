A fire broke out early this morning on Signal Mountian at a duplex. The call came in just before 2 AM.

Investigators tell our crew on scene that the home is a total loss.

They believe the fire may have started near a water heater on the first floor.

There is no word yet on injuries.

