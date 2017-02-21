UPDATE: Man shot in dispute over woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man shot in dispute over woman

By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: The East Ridge Police Department is looking for a suspect after a shooting and altercation that may have been over a woman.

Captain Tim Mullinax says a call came in that a 37-year-old male had a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

According to witnesses, the suspect is a white male around the age of 25 to 30. He left the scene in a dark Nissan Frontier-style pickup truck. The suspect was accompanied by a white female of approximately the same age. Mullinax says witnesses report an altercation between the suspect and victim may have been over that female.

East Ridge Police are investigating this case. If you have any information that may help officers, you're asked to call 622-1725 or call the confidential tip line at 867-0016.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga dispatch confirms a person was shot early Tuesday morning. 

It happened just after 1 a.m. 1521 Burns Avenue and Ringgold Road in East Ridge. 

No word yet on the extent of the injuries, but the victim was transported to a local hospital.

