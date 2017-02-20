Search firm posts job opening for superintendent of Hamilton Co. schools

Search firm posts job opening for superintendent of Hamilton Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The search firm that was selected to find the next leader of the Hamilton County Department of Education (HCDE) has posted the job description to its website.

The Hamilton County school board voted in October to hire search firm Coleman, Lew & Associates for a nation-wide search to find the next superintendent of schools.

The Charlotte-based search firm was one of three choices, with the highest price tag of $60,000 plus expenses.

Click here to see the entire job description for the position of superintendent of Hamilton County schools. 

