HCSO investigating an act of vandalism in Ooltewah - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO investigating an act of vandalism in Ooltewah

Posted: Updated:
By Taneisha Cordell, Reporter
Connect
OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating an act of vandalism. 

Deputies say suspects marked several signs near Wallace A. Smith Elementary School and Hunter Middle School. However, they could not confirm whether the message was inappropriate, but neighbors say they're disappointed. 

"There's no sense in that. I mean what are they proving? What are they trying to get out of it?," said nearby neighbor Dewayne Eller. "Somebody has no respect for other people's property."

Orange spray paint coated the a pedestrian road sign and a recreation sports sign, across the street from Wallace A. Smith Elementary School. 

A short distance away near Hunter Middle School, is where another road sign was covered with a trash bag covering a message neighbors believe was inappropriate. 

Eller says he lived in the nearby neighborhood for 17 years, and has never seen anything like this. 

"It's disheartening. I mean you don't know who's doing it or what they're going to do next. Everybody like I said is quiet and stays to themselves here. Peaceful neighborhood."

It's not clear when the signs were vandalized or who is responsible. 

Stay with WRCB for updates on this developing story. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.