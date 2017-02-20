HCSO investigating an act of vandalism in Ooltewah

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating an act of vandalism.

Deputies say suspects marked several signs near Wallace A. Smith Elementary School and Hunter Middle School. However, they could not confirm whether the message was inappropriate, but neighbors say they're disappointed.

"There's no sense in that. I mean what are they proving? What are they trying to get out of it?," said nearby neighbor Dewayne Eller. "Somebody has no respect for other people's property."

Orange spray paint coated the a pedestrian road sign and a recreation sports sign, across the street from Wallace A. Smith Elementary School.

A short distance away near Hunter Middle School, is where another road sign was covered with a trash bag covering a message neighbors believe was inappropriate.

Eller says he lived in the nearby neighborhood for 17 years, and has never seen anything like this.

"It's disheartening. I mean you don't know who's doing it or what they're going to do next. Everybody like I said is quiet and stays to themselves here. Peaceful neighborhood."

It's not clear when the signs were vandalized or who is responsible.

