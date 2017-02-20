Grenade discovery closes portion of Old Dunlap Road in Whitwell

The discovery of an explosive device closed a portion of Old Dunlap Road in Whitwell Monday.

Marion County Detective Matt Blansett tells Channel 3, a grenade was found some time between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. in an area off the road.

He says the bomb squad was called to the scene and was able to safely remove the grenade.

The discovery and removal of the device required the Sheriff's Office to close a portion of Old Dunlap Road.

No one was injured.

It's unknown if anyone will face charges.

The road is expected to reopen at any time.

