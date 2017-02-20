UPDATE: Fire destroys $400,000 home on Signal Mountain

Several fire agencies were called to a large fire that destroyed a home on Signal Mountain Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported from Mountain Hollow Drive at around 4:40 p.m.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says firefighters saw heavy smoke and huge flames coming from the home when they arrived.

Maxwell says the fire grew so fast that firefighters were forced to keep the flames from spreading to the homes next door.

The family was home when the fire started. No one was injured.

Maxwell says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

The cause is unknown and under investigation.

Damages are estimated at $400,000.

The following fire agencies responded to the scene: Signal Mountain FD, Walden's Ridge Emergency Services, Red Bank FD, Lone Oak VFD and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue. Soddy Daisy FD and Dallas Bay VFD staged at Signal Mountain Fire Station 1 for any additional emergency calls.

The Red Cross also came to the scene to help the family.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.