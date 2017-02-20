President Trump names H.R. McMaster new national security advise - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

President Trump names H.R. McMaster new national security adviser

By NBC News

President Donald Trump on Monday named U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster his new national security adviser.

The announcement comes a week after Michael Flynn resigned the position when he lost the trust of the administration because of his discussions with a Russian ambassador prior to Trump taking office.

McMaster is a career officer in the Army and wrote a book critical of the Vietnam War in 1997 called "Dereliction of Duty." A 2006 story from CNN labeled then-Col. McMaster as a "rising star" and called his book "the seminal work on military's responsibility during Vietnam to confront their civilian bosses when strategy was not working."

