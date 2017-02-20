Testimony: Man shot dozens of rounds before being shot by deputy

We're learning more details surrounding an officer-involved shooting from earlier this month.

It happened at a home on Fuller Road on February 3rd.

The man shot by deputies, Matthew Paupp, appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Confined to a wheelchair, Paupp listened to testimony against him.

"How many shots did Mr. Paupp fire from inside the residence?" Assistant District Attorney Lance Pope said.

"More than 30," Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Jennifer Moody said.

The 34 year old faces six counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

Deputies who responded said the call came in as a burglary in progress but what unfolded when they arrived was much different.

"My sergeant announced over the radio to have the fire department stage because now the subject is saying since we won't force entry, he's going to set the house on fire and cause us to enter the house," Moody said.

Testimony from deputies revealed a school bus came within feet of the gunfire as Paupp shot dozens of rounds from inside the home.

No one was hurt.

"I just seen the top of the bus and it stopped immediately once it started hearing the shots because you could hear the shots clearly," HCSO Deputy Jeremy Vandergriff said.

Then, Moody testified Paupp came out of a side door with a handgun. She described what happened next.

"He turned in my direction and started to raise the firearm and I fired once and I saw the gun drop," she said.

Moody shot Paupp once before taking him into custody.

The testimony was enough for Judge Bales to send the case to the grand jury.