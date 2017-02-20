Atlanta, 2 other cities chosen for 'Safer Roads Challenge'

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta has been named one of three communities worldwide chosen for the Safer Roads Challenge, an initiative involving several companies aimed at finding solutions to traffic dangers.

Together For Safer Roads is a consortium of IBM, UPS, AIG, Facebook and other companies.

It selected Atlanta; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China for the initiative.

Officials say the idea behind the project is that the companies will share their expertise and data with cities in order to promote safety.

In Atlanta, a key goal of the Safer Roads Challenge is to improve safety along North Avenue by predicting crashes before they happen.

Part of the project has involved developing a computer dashboard that tracks what's happening in the area, including weather, road closures, entertainment events, and other factors.

