3 IN YOUR TOWN: Cathedral Caverns

Our area has been getting some spring-like temperatures recently, but what if you prefer your outdoor activities at 60 degrees year-round?

For that you’ll have to head underground. In Alabama’s Marshall County, they have a heavenly hideaway.

Purchased by the state of Alabama in 1987, Cathedral Caverns opened as a state park in summer 2000 to international acclaim.

Park Manager Lamar Pendergrass says, “We get people from not just the United States, but from all over the world. I’ve carried folks in here that couldn’t understand me and I really couldn’t understand them.”

This natural attraction is both extremely beautiful and extremely humbling. Pendergrass says it’s one of the country’s premier “show caves.” Modifications have been made to allow everyone access throughout this state park; though there are some steep inclines there is smooth concrete in the cave for visitors.

The area was originally known as Bat Cave and was first opened to visitors in the 1950s. The tallest room inside the cave is 118 feet from floor to ceiling – you could fit a 10 story building inside.

All this and more is just about an hour and a half from Chattanooga’s city center – making it a perfect day trip.

Cave tours cost anywhere from $18 for adults to $8 for children.

The welcome center opens at 9 a.m. and closes after the last tour group exits the cave. The tours last about 90 minutes and you walk about 1.5 miles total.

