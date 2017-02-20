Comcast to offer gigabit internet service in Chattanooga

Comcast has announced plans to begin offering gigabit internet service in the Chattanooga area in 2017.

Company officials will offer the service to both residential and business customers.

Comcast will use DOCSIS 3.1 technology to deliver the super-fast speeds to customers. Officials say to enjoy the new service, all customers will need to do is install a new DOCSIS 3.1 compatible cable modem that is capable of delivering gigabit speeds.

With a 1 gigabit connection, residential customers can:

Download a 5 Gigabyte HD movie in 40 seconds

Download a 600 Megabyte TV episode in four seconds

Download a 150 Megabyte music album in two seconds

Download a 15 Gigabyte video game in two minutes.

“We appreciate Comcast choosing our city as an early-adopter for DOCSIS technology that will serve our residents and businesses," said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. "Their decision to invest in Chattanooga is a testament to our reputation as leaders in the next-generation economy.”