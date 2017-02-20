Small plane crashes in Dawson County, north of Atlanta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Small plane crashes in Dawson County, north of Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a small airplane has crashed in the Dawsonville area, north of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the single-engine plane crashed into a tree line along a Dawson County road on Sunday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen tells The Associated Press that the pilot was the only person on board when it struck a tree on the shoulder of Goodson Road.

Bergen said the plane is a Ercoupe 415-C aircraft.

The condition of the pilot was not immediately known.

Dawsonville is about 50 miles north of Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.