A Very Warm President's Day

Good President's Day. As you scurry to take full advantage of the sales today, it will be a warm one with temps getting to 74 degrees with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. The average high is 57. We will stay a few degrees short of the record high of 78, however.

Tuesday will see clouds moving in throughout the day. That will keep us a bit cooler as the high climbs to 67. Tuesday night we may even see a few spotty showers here and there.

Wednesday will start in the mid-50s with the high reaching 70. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day with isolated showers on and off all day,

Thursday and Friday will see the warm air continuing to filter in with highs getting into the mid-70s, and a few showers on and off both days.

The weekend we will finally see some cooler weather breaking through. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs hovering around 60 both days.

David Karnes

