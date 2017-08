A new scam is making its way through Hamilton County through a text message.

The Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security says the latest scam is a text about the IRS.

If you received this text message..

?? WARNING! If you receive this text message.... DO NOT RETURN THE CALL! It's a scam!!! Please share with everyone!!!! pic.twitter.com/o6x0215Ger — HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) February 16, 2017

Officials say do not return the call because it's a scam.

The IRS does not operate this way.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, call police.