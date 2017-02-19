Lamb and Porter Break Record and Win the D.J. Marine Electronics February 2017 Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter caught a 5 bass limit weighing a record breaking weight of 39.63 pounds crushing the field of 184 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the D.J Electronics February C.B.A. Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, February 18th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Haden said “We caught them in about a 20 min. time span and that was wild and crazy, we actually lost 2 more super giant fish in that area and continued looking for fish the rest of the day but it was over at 10:30 a.m. This is our third C.B.A. win and it will make some special memories forever”. Lamb said "He caught his fish on rattle baits, but he also talked a lot about the new Strike king Mega square bill and it ability to catch big fish." The mega bait is available at Soddy Custom Tackle in Soddy TN.

Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter had big bass of this event weighing 11.55 pounds.

Ron Willerson and Eric Cabrera had 2nd big bass weighing in at 11.03 pounds.

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks D.J Electronics to for their sponsorship of this event”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga.

The top 8 money winners are as follows: