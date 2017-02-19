Georgia Dome selling seats, memorabilia before demolition

Hoping to get a piece of the Georgia Dome? Now is your chance.

The stadium seats from inside the Georgia Dome are being sold to season ticket holders and to the general public.

For just $646.92, you can own a pair of seats from inside the former home of the Atlanta Falcons. The seats can be shipped to any of the lower 48 states of the U.S., and shipping is included in the price (we've also included the 8 percent sales tax). The seats are only being sold in pairs.

Falcons season ticket holders can claim the seats they actually sat in during home games until March 3, then all seats will be available. They are first come, first serve. They will be removed from the stadium between March 15-April 15.

For now, the seats are the only thing for sale, but Schneider Industries, Inc., who is in charge of the sales, has said there will be a "Fan Farewell Festival" and memorabilia auction that will be like a "garage sale." The dates for those events have yet to be announced.

A form on the website suggests that some of the items that may become available for auction include cut-outs of the field turf for $20-60, kitchen equipment, furniture and fixtures, and signed memorabilia items such as lockers and game-used items.

The Georgia Dome will host it's final event, Monster Jam, on March 5 before it is demolished. It has not only hosted Falcons games, but also major sports championships such as the Super Bowl and Final Four.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set to host its first event on July 30.

For more information, go to: www.georgiadomesale.com

11Alive contributed to this story