UPDATE: Man and two children die in Walker County crash

UPDATE: Georgia State Patrol confirms all three passengers have died following a crash on Hwy 136 on Saturday.

The GSP crash report said they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

State troopers said the driver, Christopher Rowles, 51, lost control and hit a tree. Blake Hunt, 5, was also killed in the crash. Neither of them were wearing seat belts, according to GSP.

Brandon Hunt, 10, passed away on Monday. GSP said Brandon was sitting in the front passenger seat and was wearing his seat belt.

The family's Pastor spent all day Monday with the greiving family, helping the children's mother cope with the loss of two of her sons and her fiance.

"She is amazing as far as her strength goes, I think she's just running on adrenaline," said Pastor Charles Bishop of Subligna Baptist Church.

The mother of Brandon and Blake Hunt was comforted with prayers on Monday.



Her two sons and fiance left to go to the store on Saturday, and never made it back home.

"That night they had to go together, they had to be in the same car together," Pastor Bishop said.

Pastor Bishop said the two brothers were inseperable.



Brandon was the protective big brother.

"One who always looked after Blake, him and Blake were very close," Bishop said.

Blake, only 5 years old, was curious and playful.



Just hours before the crash, Pastor Bishop said the boys went hunting together.

"And Blake couldn't get through the briars, it was rabbit hunting, and so Brandon would go back and help him through the briars and pull them off of him and helped him," Bishop said, "It's so fitting that they went to heaven together."

Their mother gave Pastor Bishop pictures of the family to share with Channel 3, including a picture Brandon drew of his family tubing.

Brandon and Blake had an older brother and two sisters. Bishop said it still hasn't sunk in for them their brothers will not be coming home.

"Their brothers and sisters are going to miss them tremendously, Kaylee the 5 year old put a little candy bar on Brandon's bed, a little Twix bar because she said when my bubba wakes up he'll want this candy bar," Pastor Bishop said.

Bishop's church has created a "Hunt Family Memorial Fund," we're told the family did not have insurance. To contribute, contact the Subligna Baptist Church in Summerville, GA.



Funeral arraignments for Christopher Rowles funeral arrangements are being made T Henderson & Sons Funeral Home in Armuchee, Ga

Funeral arrangements for both boys are being made at Bierely Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville, Tn. Flowers are welcome.

Blake and Brandon Hunt were both students at Naomi Elementary school. The school released this statement on Monday:

"The Naomi family is heartbroken and mourning the loss of two wonderful students after a tragic car accident this past weekend. We will forever miss the smiling faces of Brandon (4th) and Blake (K). The Walker County School System will be sending a team of counselors to Naomi on Wednesday to help our staff and students through the grieving process. Please remember this family as they struggle with their unimaginable loss."

GSP believes Christopher "Butch" Rowles left to go buy new windshield wipers and Brandon and Blake went along for the ride. Rowles is engaged to the children's mother.

Family members said Rowles loved the boys like they were his own.

According to the crash report, troopers found a cooler with beer, and open containers on the floor of the van.

A blood test will determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.

For now the community is less concerned with how the crash happened, instead focused on the lives lost.

"We're all praying for you so god bless you very much," said Chuck, a neighbor.

