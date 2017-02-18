Home invasion suspect charged with Aggravated Robbery

A home invasion case from Saturday morning is closed and one man is now in jail.

Chattanooga police say Theodore Jablonski was arrested today for a home invasion on Clear Creek Road. The invasion happened around 11 a.m.

Officers say the victim told them Jablonski woke him up and demanded money while pointing a gun at him. When he couldn't get any money, he took the man's jacket and phone.

Police later found Jablonski wearing the jacket. They also say he had the man's phone.

Officials also found drugs, drug items and a handgun. Jablonski faces Aggravated Robbery and drug related charges.