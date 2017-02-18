Sargento expands cheese recall - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sargento expands cheese recall

By Associated Press

Wisconsin-based Sargento Foods Inc. is expanding a voluntary recall of some cheeses due to a possible bacterial contamination.

The company recalled some cheeses Feb. 10, but expanded the recall Friday to include products produced on the same line. Sargento says it also cut ties with Indiana-based Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied cheese which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been confirmed.

The additional products include 8-ounce packages of Sargento’s Sliced Colby, Sliced Muenster, Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 7.5-ounce packages of Sliced Pepper Jack and 6.67-ounce packages of Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack.

The affected cheeses have various sell-by dates and consumers may visit info.sargento.com to see if a product is part of the recall, and to see previously recalled items.

