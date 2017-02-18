UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody

UPDATE: Corey Moon who is wanted for a shooting on Rogers Road Friday night is now in custody.

Chattanooga police are searching for a suspect involved in a domestic related shooting from Friday night.

Police say they responded to the 4700 block of Rogers Road on a shooting call around 11:15 p.m. Officers were able to locate two victims (23-year old man and a 45-year old woman) suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Moon's son, who is the 23-year old victim told police that he and his family had arrived home from going out to eat. The victim, noticed his father, Corey Moon was intoxicated. Corey Moon started arguing with his son which led to the female victim to step between Moon and his son. The female victim was able to separate the two by getting Corey into their bedroom. Moments later, the son could hear the female victim and his father arguing and then what heard of the female victim falling. The son went into the bedroom to find Corey Moon standing over the female victim with a gun in his hand. Corey then turned to his son and threatened to shoot him. When the female victim got up from the floor and tried to separate the father and son she heard one shot and realized she had been shot. The bullet went through her left shoulder and left hand then hit the son in the left shoulder.

Corey Moon was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, and other charges.