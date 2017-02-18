GA Lawmakers work on changes to medical cannabis program - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA Lawmakers work on changes to medical cannabis program

By Associated Press

By EZRA KAPLAN
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Two years after being legalized by the state Legislature, medical marijuana is again being debated by lawmakers.

The state Senate on Thursday approved a bill cutting the level of THC allowed in cannabis oil from 5 percent to 3 percent, which would reduce its strength.

Patient advocates are worried that the move will water down the effectiveness of the oil now permitted for use in the treatment of eight serious medical conditions, including epilepsy and sickle cell anemia. Qualifying patients have been able to legally possess cannabis oil with 5 percent THC since 2015.

The Senate bill also calls for autism to be added to the list of conditions qualifying for cannabis oil treatment.

A proposal advancing in the House would add autism and some other conditions.

