UPDATE: Elderly woman succumbs to injuries after house fire

UPDATE: An elderly woman has succumbed to her injuries, weeks after being rescued from a house fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department rescued the 78-year-old woman from a home on N. Hickory Street on February 18, 2017. The woman suffered a number of burns and severe smoke inhalation from the fire.

Officials say the woman passed away on March 6, 2017. The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: The elderly woman that was saved by Chattanooga firefighters remains in critical condition, according to Chattanooga Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga firefighters saved an elderly woman from her burning home on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 1003 North Hickory Street around 7 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was visible around the one-story house. Engine 4 Captain Wadie Suttles said a man met the firefighters in the front yard, shouting that a woman was still inside the burning home.

Once inside the home, firefighters were able to locate an unconscious 78-year old woman on the floor in the bathroom. Firefighters quickly carried her out of the house, checked her condition and immediately began CPR. The woman was transported by Hamilton County EMS to Erlanger.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen and was beginning to spread into the attic before firefighters got the blaze under control.

Firefighters say the woman suffered 2nd Degree burns and smoke inhalation and is in critical condition at Erlanger. There is no estimated dollar loss on the home at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Thursday, firefighters faced a similar situation on Highland Avenue.

Firefighters are urging everyone to be proactive in the case of an emergency. Thy recommend creating an escape plan and have working smoke detectors. If you own a portable heater, they say to keep all objects at least three feet away.