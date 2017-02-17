Catoosa County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam

A jury duty scam is making its rounds again in northwest Georgia.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says the caller tells the victim they missed jury duty, saying they failed to comply with a summons issued by a superior court judge. The scammer even uses one of the judges' names in the circuit.

The scammer tells the victim they must go to a CVS store and get a money card to resolve the issue.

The Sheriff says the number 803-728-4207 shows up when the call is made. The number comes back to a voicemail in Columbia, South Carolina, stating you have reached the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Sisk says this is not the way his office does business. He says if a person fails to answer a summons signed by a superior court judge in Catoosa County, a deputy will come to your home and make you aware of the failure to appear.

If anyone has any questions about suspicious calls they may receive, please contact the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at 706-935-2424.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.