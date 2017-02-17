Catoosa County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam

Good Wednesday. Today is special because it marks the first day we see our average temperature start to recede. The average high for yesterday's date was 90. The average high for today's date is 89. As we progress through today we will notice our humidity levels dropping and skies clearing. Temperatures will also be about 5 degrees lower than yesterday (93 was the high in Chattanooga Tuesday). The bottom line: awesome weather is settling in.More
Now, David Roddy can officially drop the qualifier "acting" from his job title and simply go by chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.More
