UPDATE: Crews battle brush fire in Walker County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Crews battle brush fire in Walker County

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Smith, Reporter
Connect
Photo by WRCB reporter Kate Smith. Photo by WRCB reporter Kate Smith.
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

There's a brush fire in Walker County Friday evening.

A 911 dispatcher says the fire started around 2:30 p.m. 

We're told the flames are spreading along the railroad tracks on McFarland Avenue.

Our crew on the scene says the fire is no longer threatening homes. One home was evacuated, but firefighters allowed the residents back inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Neighbors said they heard a train pass through the area moments before the fires began. They're thankful for the quick actions of multiple fire departments.

“The wind is blowing. If it is dry for a day or so, all it takes is a spark,” said Assistant Fire Chief Marlin Thompson with the Walker County Emergency Services.

Firefighters spent much of the afternoon battling a number of brush fires fueled by the wind. Neighbors could see fires in the distance, creeping closer and closer to their homes. “It started going side to side. Down towards the Memorial Church on Hogan, then towards 2A,” said Jackie Arnold.

Emergency crews secured the threatened areas. Ready to tackle the flames if it made its way to neighborhoods. “Five went up on the hill and about two or three strayed at the foot of the hill.”

Fire lines were created on the slope below area homes in an effort to keep the flames from making their way further up the bluff. “All the fire people are here. So they are going to tell me if I need to go anywhere.”

One family was evacuated because they were directly in the fire line. “Those people were evacuated. Large garage adjacent to the house with several cars,” said Assistant Chief Thompson.

They were eventually able to return back home. Area homeowners were encouraged by firefighters to watch for flames and call 911 if they feel threatened. “It’s good, as long as these firemen stay here while I go to sleep tonight,” said Arnold.

A helicopter dumped hundreds of gallons of water from the nearby quarry on hot spots. Emergency crews remained on scene for hours before giving the all clear.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week

    Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:00:41 GMT
    Week two features another cross town rivalry in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week with Heritage hosting Ringgold. Ringgold has won nine straight meetings dating back to when Heritage's first year open in 2008. The Generals had the Tigers on the ropes last year in our Game of the Week but fell in overtime 40-34. We'll hear from both teams leading up to Friday when Ch. 3 Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School with pre and post game live coverage. ...More
    Week two features another cross town rivalry in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week with Heritage hosting Ringgold. Ringgold has won nine straight meetings dating back to when Heritage's first year open in 2008. The Generals had the Tigers on the ropes last year in our Game of the Week but fell in overtime 40-34. We'll hear from both teams leading up to Friday when Ch. 3 Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School with pre and post game live coverage. ...More

  • UPDATE: City council confirms David Roddy as chief of the Chattanooga Police Department

    UPDATE: City council confirms David Roddy as chief of the Chattanooga Police Department

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:04:27 GMT
    New CPD Chief David RoddyNew CPD Chief David Roddy

    Now, David Roddy can officially drop the qualifier "acting" from his job title and simply go by chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

    More

    Now, David Roddy can officially drop the qualifier "acting" from his job title and simply go by chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

    More

  • WATCH LIVE

    President Trump Rally in Arizona

    President Trump Rally in Arizona

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-23 02:26:45 GMT
    President Trump speaks at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona. More
    President Trump speaks at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona. More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.