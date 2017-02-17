Chattanooga Police Department hosts job fair to hire more office - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Police Department hosts job fair to hire more officers

Posted: Updated:
By Taneisha Cordell, Reporter
Connect
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

If you're looking for a job in law enforcement, the Chattanooga Police Department may be the place for you. 

Recruiting officers held a job fair at Hamilton Place Mall with hopes of hiring Chattanoogans to help protect the city on Friday. 

Prospects of all ages visited the job fair to see if they might have a future with on the force.

Shoppers like Bob Steel said he hopes the younger generation takes interest. 

"There's such a need in our society, and it's a tough time for them right now. There's a lot of negative going on and they do a great job," said Steel. "The millennials, you know it's going to be a great generation and I would love to see them step up and take responsibility and take care of this country."

Officer Neysa Gorgas-Oris said becoming an officer is a life-changing decision that deserves a lot of thought. 

"You have to love it you know. It's something that you know is gonna be dangerous sometimes, but it's really rewarding when we go out to the community and make an impact, and help out."

In January CPD announced plans of adding 14 officers to the force to combat rising crime; increasing the department's roster total to 500. 

READ MORE | UPDATE: CPD to add 14 officers to combat gun violence in city

Channel 3 checked CPD employment records; 22 officers left in 2014 and 26 officers left in 2015, an average of two officers each month.

In 2016, 43 officers left. That's an average of nearly four officers each month.

"We're having the same promising demands that other agencies have right no, so that's the reason why we're having two consecutive academies every year so hopefully we can complete and fill up the positions," said Gorgas-Oris. 

Gorgas-Oris said the department plans to hire 25 to 30 officers through two consecutive police academies each year. 

Officer Moreland Wilson said he's aware of the negative image cops have, but he and his colleagues are just everyday people trying to make a difference. 

"Law enforcement is all about trust in terms of the community policing style that we're going to that we're currently in now. It's all about building relationships and having that trust with the community and the police," said Wilson. 

It's a tough job many Chattanoogans are encouraging others to consider, for everyone's safety.

" I encourage it," said Steel. "I'm assuming it has to be a calling and we support them, pray for them and wish them all the best."

CPD requires all candidates be ages 21 to 40. They're also encouraging minorities and women to apply, in efforts to boost racial diversity. 

To apply, click here

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week

    Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:00:41 GMT
    Week two features another cross town rivalry in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week with Heritage hosting Ringgold. Ringgold has won nine straight meetings dating back to when Heritage's first year open in 2008. The Generals had the Tigers on the ropes last year in our Game of the Week but fell in overtime 40-34. We'll hear from both teams leading up to Friday when Ch. 3 Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School with pre and post game live coverage. ...More
    Week two features another cross town rivalry in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week with Heritage hosting Ringgold. Ringgold has won nine straight meetings dating back to when Heritage's first year open in 2008. The Generals had the Tigers on the ropes last year in our Game of the Week but fell in overtime 40-34. We'll hear from both teams leading up to Friday when Ch. 3 Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School with pre and post game live coverage. ...More

  • UPDATE: City council confirms David Roddy as chief of the Chattanooga Police Department

    UPDATE: City council confirms David Roddy as chief of the Chattanooga Police Department

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:04:27 GMT
    New CPD Chief David RoddyNew CPD Chief David Roddy

    Now, David Roddy can officially drop the qualifier "acting" from his job title and simply go by chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

    More

    Now, David Roddy can officially drop the qualifier "acting" from his job title and simply go by chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

    More

  • WATCH LIVE

    President Trump Rally in Arizona

    President Trump Rally in Arizona

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-23 02:26:45 GMT
    President Trump speaks at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona. More
    President Trump speaks at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona. More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.