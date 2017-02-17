ONLY ON 3: CPD Traffic Division helping reduce number of fatal c - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ONLY ON 3: CPD Traffic Division helping reduce number of fatal crashes

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The traffic division at the Chattanooga Police Department is responsible for figuring out what and sometimes who causes the city's worst crashes.

They are also responsible for keeping our streets safe. 

The 11 member team's efforts were recently recognized by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in helping the district lead the state in reducing fatal crashes in 2016. 

Enforcement is only part of the job for CPD's traffic investigators like Master Patrol Officer Joe Warren. The team also investigates the city's worst crashes. 

"They're very complex in nature. There's a lot of moving pieces to the puzzle that you have to put back together and to do that successfully, we have to be able to document the scene," Warren said. 

Physical evidence like tire marks, debris, and measurements are pieces of that puzzle investigators like Warren consider when figuring out how a crash happened. 

Technology known as total stations and a 3-D scanning system helps put the evidence in motion.

"It just really recreates the scene for us so we can study it later and present it to the courtroom and present it to the families and show them what happened," he added. 

Tools that help the traffic team too by identifying issues with roadways so a fix can be found.

Warren says it's all part of the job, one he wants drivers to know is meant to keep them safe. 

The 3-D scanning system is also used in the major crimes unit when investigators recreate crime scenes.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week

    Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:00:41 GMT
    Week two features another cross town rivalry in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week with Heritage hosting Ringgold. Ringgold has won nine straight meetings dating back to when Heritage's first year open in 2008. The Generals had the Tigers on the ropes last year in our Game of the Week but fell in overtime 40-34. We'll hear from both teams leading up to Friday when Ch. 3 Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School with pre and post game live coverage. ...More
    Week two features another cross town rivalry in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week with Heritage hosting Ringgold. Ringgold has won nine straight meetings dating back to when Heritage's first year open in 2008. The Generals had the Tigers on the ropes last year in our Game of the Week but fell in overtime 40-34. We'll hear from both teams leading up to Friday when Ch. 3 Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School with pre and post game live coverage. ...More

  • UPDATE: City council confirms David Roddy as chief of the Chattanooga Police Department

    UPDATE: City council confirms David Roddy as chief of the Chattanooga Police Department

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:04:27 GMT
    New CPD Chief David RoddyNew CPD Chief David Roddy

    Now, David Roddy can officially drop the qualifier "acting" from his job title and simply go by chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

    More

    Now, David Roddy can officially drop the qualifier "acting" from his job title and simply go by chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

    More

  • WATCH LIVE

    President Trump Rally in Arizona

    President Trump Rally in Arizona

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-23 02:26:45 GMT
    President Trump speaks at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona. More
    President Trump speaks at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona. More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.