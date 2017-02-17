COPY-Georgia House approves state budget increasing teacher pay

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia teachers would get a 2 percent salary increase while state employees that handle child welfare cases will see a 19 percent raise under a House budget proposal.
The chamber approved the plan on Friday, largely agreeing with Gov. Nathan Deal's recommended $49.3 billion spending plan. Of the total, nearly $25 billion comes from the state with the rest coming from federal sources.
The plan continues previously announced 20 percent raises for state law enforcement.
The plan also includes more than $1 billion of planned projects around the state, including local schools and colleges, a new crime lab in Savannah and construction of a new campus for Lanier Technical College in Hall County.
The Senate now begins working on its version of a spending plan.
