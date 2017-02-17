CAUGHT ON CAMERA: LaFayette theft suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: LaFayette theft suspect

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -

WalMart surveillance cameras caught a theft suspect on camera Thursday, according to a post on the LaFayette Police Department’s Facebook page.

LaFayette police say the shoplifting suspect left the LaFayette WalMart in what appears to be a gold colored car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaFayette Police Department Detective Mullis at 706-639-1540.

