UPDATE: Victim blinded, beaten & taped to a chair in Meigs Co. home invasion

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion robbery from Thursday night.

It happened at around 9:00 p.m. in the Ten Mile/Red Cloud area.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says two females showed up at the victim's front door and asked to use the phone because they were having car trouble. That's when one of the women threw some kind of liquid in the victim's face.

Two men were also involved in the incident.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim was beaten, wrapped in duct tape and tied to a chair

Several items were taken from the home.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to please call the Meigs County S.O. at 423-334-5268 and talk to Lt. Scotty Wiggins or Det. Alex Clary about your confidential information.

