Firefighters raced to Gatlinburg, only to find some hydrants were running dry

By Don Jacobs, Knoxville News Sentinel
A fire hydrant sits outside a Gatlinburg fire station. Hydrants ran dry on Nov. 28 when a wildfire that began in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park swept into the city, damaging pumping stations. . (Photo: Saul Young/News Sentinel) A fire hydrant sits outside a Gatlinburg fire station. Hydrants ran dry on Nov. 28 when a wildfire that began in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park swept into the city, damaging pumping stations. . (Photo: Saul Young/News Sentinel)
GATLINBURG, TN (News Sentinel) -

Firefighters from across the state flocking to Gatlinburg to battle a growing firestorm couldn't be sure the fire hydrants they uncapped would provide any water.

And within two hours of the mega wildfire reaching the city on Nov. 28, the hydrants were running dry.

"Water loss occurred in certain areas as early as 8:30 p.m. due to the fact that the intermittent power outages caused interruptions to the pumping stations," Gatlinburg Fire Chief Greg Miller wrote in response to emailed questions.

