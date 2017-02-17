Warming through the weekend with a few showers Saturday

Good Friday! It will be hard to not enjoy this afternoon. A fetch of warm air will move in this afternoon that will see highs climbing into the mid 60s under perfectly sunny skies. That is about 8 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Saturday we will see some clouds building through the day. That will keep us a little cooler with highs in the low 60s. I also expect a few light showers Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts will be light, ranging from .10" to .25".

Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies, and the warmer air moving right back in. Sunday morning we will have a low of 47, and the high will rocket up to 68.

All next week we will be much warmer than normal. Lows will be in the low 50s, and highs will make it into the low 70s. I don't expect much rain next week, but we may have a few light showers toward the end of the week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes.

FRIDAY: