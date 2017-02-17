UPDATE: Want a tree? Get a tree with 100K Tree Day

UPDATE: They are now out of trees at the Chester Frost park location.

PREVIOUS STORY: You can take part in what's being called the single largest community tree planting event in Tennessee's history.

This Sunday, Feb. 19., is the deadline to take part in 100K Tree Day.

GET YOUR TREE | 100k Tree Day website

Several state agencies are teaming up to distribute and have you plant 100,000 native trees on Saturday, February 25.

The trees are offered at no cost to residents and organizations that register and commit to planting them.