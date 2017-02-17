UPDATE: Missing Bradley County man safely found

UPDATE: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office confirms that Tommy Whaley was found around 2 a.m. and has been reunited with his family.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Cleveland Police dispatch confirm that Tommy Whaley has been found.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with locating Tommy Whaley who went missing Thursday, February 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Whaley is an Alzheimer's patient. Officials say he is believed to be driving a 2006 Saturn Vue with a Veteran tag with the number V0767. The picture of the vehicle is similar to the one that is posted with this story.

He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue jeans and a veteran baseball hat.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336.