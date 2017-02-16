Rider critical following motorcycle crash on Dayton Blvd. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rider critical following motorcycle crash on Dayton Blvd.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car on Dayton Boulevard Thursday evening.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Dowlen Road.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle received critical head injuries.

The other driver was uninjured.

No names are being released at this time.

