Dalton woman charged with more than a dozen forgery, identity theft charges

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Dalton woman is accused of forging the signatures of Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies.

Investigators believe she was part of a large-scale stolen car ring.

Sheriff Scott Chitwood says 36-year-old Vanessa Benson is charged with 14 counts of forgery, identity theft and impersonating an officer.

Investigators say Benson was forging deputies' names on documents and submitting them to the local tag office in order to register vehicles.

Officials say Benson used the registration to get clean titles for stolen vehicles.

