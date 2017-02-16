Chattanooga firefighters save woman from burning home on Highland Ave.

Photo by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Chattanooga firefighters had to carry a woman out of her burning home Thursday evening.

The fire happened on Highland Avenue at around 4:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they were told a woman might still be inside.

Chattanooga fire spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighters found the woman in a hospital bed, unable to move herself.

He says firefighters lifted her out of the bed and brought her to an ambulance waiting outside.

She's expected to be okay.

Damages to the house are estimated at $40,000.

Garner says the cause of the fire appears to be an unattended space heater.