Chattanooga firefighters save woman from burning home on Highland Ave.

Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.More
Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting.More
Good Tuesday. We will be hot and humid again today with the high reaching 93 degrees. The heat index will top out in the upper 90s. While we will see clouds building through the day, the chance for rain is very small, less than 20%. Wednesday marks a big change in our weather. We will see a cold front moving through which will bring scattered showers to the area late Wednesday morning into early afternoon.More
