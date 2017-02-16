Mild winter leading to early pollen - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mild winter leading to early pollen

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

All the offices of the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic have been busy lately. With pollen counts near 400 at one point, extremely heavy for winter, the phones have been ringing off the hook. The main culprit is tree pollen.

"We're getting upwards of 40 to 50 patients a day that are calling to make new appointments," says Dr. Marc Cromie. "[People] that have never been seen at Chattanooga Allergy Clinic."

He's been seeing patients of all ages since a lot of people are spending more time outdoors during the warm afternoons. Cromie says if you're sensitive to outdoor pollen, don't get behind the eight ball. Start taking over-the-counter steroid-based nasal sprays until you can get to an allergist.

"Start your daily antihistamines, whether it's Allegra or Claritin. Get on the nose sprays which are readily available," adds Cromie.

He also says don't forget eye drops and shots.

Alyssa Steele's allergies got worse about a year ago.

"I'm allergic to a lot of tree pollen, grass, dog dander, cat dander, molds," says Steele.

Regular treatments at the clinic have helped her get on with life.

"I started getting shots once a week and they have helped a lot. I've had zero infections since then," adds Steele.

Cromie says seeing an allergist can help you avoid the misery.

"We'll probably see a long season that might go into May," warns Cromie.

Aside from allergies, you may have planted early this winter. Craig Walker at the Barn Nursery says beware of late-season cold snaps. They can turn your green thumb to a frosty white.

"If we were to get down in the 20s you might get some foliage burn on this sage. Some of the coreopsis, you night get some foliage burn there," says Walker.

He's keeping these and other items under shelter for a while. Walker says don't plant tomatoes or peppers yet. He also says an easy way to protect your gardens against the next frost or freeze is to simply cover them. But don't use plastic.

"Use a fabric. An old blanket. An old sheet. Frost cloth. Something like that," explains Walker. He says you can buy frost cloth at the nursery.

Latest pollen counts available at wrcbtv.com and at the Air Pollution Control Bureau.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • TWRA: Free hunting day set for Aug. 26

    TWRA: Free hunting day set for Aug. 26

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-08-22 07:15:13 GMT
    NASHVILLE --- Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license on Saturday, Aug. 26 which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season. Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting. Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions. The day serves as an excellent opportunity for persons to experience the enjoyment of the sport. The TWRA encourages regular hunt...More
    NASHVILLE --- Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license on Saturday, Aug. 26 which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season. Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting. Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions. The day serves as an excellent opportunity for persons to experience the enjoyment of the sport. The TWRA encourages regular hunt...More

  • Sen. Corker releases statement on President's Afghanistan strategy

    Sen. Corker releases statement on President's Afghanistan strategy

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:34:08 GMT
    U.S. Sen. Bob Corker. WRCBtv.com photoU.S. Sen. Bob Corker. WRCBtv.com photo

    Sen. Bob Corker released a statement Monday on President Trump's address on Afghanistan.

    More

    Sen. Bob Corker released a statement Monday on President Trump's address on Afghanistan.

    More

  • Local NAACP chapter discusses removal of Confederate statue

    Local NAACP chapter discusses removal of Confederate statue

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:19:30 GMT

    This comes in the middle of a movement to take down Confederate statues across the country. The statue is of a Confederate lieutenant general that was unveiled in 1919.

    More

    This comes in the middle of a movement to take down Confederate statues across the country. The statue is of a Confederate lieutenant general that was unveiled in 1919.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.