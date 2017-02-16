Whitfield Co. deputy charged with child molestation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield Co. deputy charged with child molestation

Posted: Updated:
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested Thursday for child molestation.

Sheriff Scott Chitwood says 23-year-old Justin M. Litzenberg was arrested at his apartment without incident for warrants of Child Molestation, False Imprisonment, and Cruelty to Children.

The warrants were issued by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Chitwood says Litzenberg has been with the Sheriff's Office for two and a half years and has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Litzenberg was taken to Bartow County by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chitwood says his office will initiate an administrative investigation of the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Litzenberg was released Friday on a $15,000 bond. he will be arraigned in the Superior Court of Bartow County on a later datedetermined by the court.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • TWRA: Free hunting day set for Aug. 26

    TWRA: Free hunting day set for Aug. 26

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-08-22 07:15:13 GMT
    NASHVILLE --- Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license on Saturday, Aug. 26 which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season. Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting. Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions. The day serves as an excellent opportunity for persons to experience the enjoyment of the sport. The TWRA encourages regular hunt...More
    NASHVILLE --- Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license on Saturday, Aug. 26 which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season. Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting. Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions. The day serves as an excellent opportunity for persons to experience the enjoyment of the sport. The TWRA encourages regular hunt...More

  • Sen. Corker releases statement on President's Afghanistan strategy

    Sen. Corker releases statement on President's Afghanistan strategy

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:34:08 GMT
    U.S. Sen. Bob Corker. WRCBtv.com photoU.S. Sen. Bob Corker. WRCBtv.com photo

    Sen. Bob Corker released a statement Monday on President Trump's address on Afghanistan.

    More

    Sen. Bob Corker released a statement Monday on President Trump's address on Afghanistan.

    More

  • Local NAACP chapter discusses removal of Confederate statue

    Local NAACP chapter discusses removal of Confederate statue

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:19:30 GMT

    This comes in the middle of a movement to take down Confederate statues across the country. The statue is of a Confederate lieutenant general that was unveiled in 1919.

    More

    This comes in the middle of a movement to take down Confederate statues across the country. The statue is of a Confederate lieutenant general that was unveiled in 1919.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.