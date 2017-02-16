Whitfield Co. deputy charged with child molestation

A Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested Thursday for child molestation.

Sheriff Scott Chitwood says 23-year-old Justin M. Litzenberg was arrested at his apartment without incident for warrants of Child Molestation, False Imprisonment, and Cruelty to Children.

The warrants were issued by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chitwood says Litzenberg has been with the Sheriff's Office for two and a half years and has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Litzenberg was taken to Bartow County by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chitwood says his office will initiate an administrative investigation of the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Litzenberg was released Friday on a $15,000 bond. he will be arraigned in the Superior Court of Bartow County on a later datedetermined by the court.