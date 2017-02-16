Dalton PD seeking Walmart razor thief

The Dalton Police Department is asking for your help finding a man who stole razors from Walmart on Valentine's Day.

Police say this apparently happened between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. at the Shugart Road location.

The suspect possibly stole a "headlight assembly" as well.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to please contact Officer Andrew Sell at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 206 or email him by clicking here.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.