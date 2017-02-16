Mild winter means lower heating costs

The Tennessee Valley Authority says that customers should expect lower-than-normal power bills as winter slowly winds down.

Beginning with bills on March 1, the March 2017 total monthly fuel cost will be 1.927 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential and business consumers and 1.799 cents per kilowatt-hour for large industrial customers served by TVA and local power companies.

The overall system average fuel rate is approximately 11% lower than the three-year average March fuel cost.



January's mild temperatures led to lower than expected power demand, which contributed to the decrease in fuel costs from the previous month.

Hydro-generation of power was also higher than expected in January.