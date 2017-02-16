Woman accused of burning 3-year-old son with lighter

ANDALUSIA, AL (AP) - A Covington County woman is accused of burning her 3-year-old son with a cigarette lighter.

WSFA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lbe5uF ) that court documents show 25-year-old Whitney Leigh Stanley of Andalusia is charged with torture or willful abuse in connection with the June incident.

Documents say the child's grandfather took the boy to a doctor who confirmed the marks were burns. The doctor then contacted the Child Advocacy Center and set up an interview.

The child told investigators his mother burned him with a lighter on his back at her home.

A grand jury returned an indictment for willful abuse of a child in November. Stanley was taken into custody on Monday.

Prosecutor Grace Jeter says Stanley's arraignment is set for March 8. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/

