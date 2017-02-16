Roaches and dirty cutting boards cost local restaurants

We have some good news to report in this week’s Restaurant Report Card: no restaurants failed.

But we did find a couple of low scores in Hamilton County.

Merv’s at 713 Mountain Creek Road scored a 76. The inspector saw a cook handle the phone and touch their hair and face with gloves, then continue preparing food. The inside of the walk-in cooler was dirty, a wooden cutting board had cracks in it, which could house bacteria, and a dusty fan was blowing on the food and prep area. The restaurant improved its score to a 96 on a second inspection.

Porker’s BBQ at 1251 Market Street didn’t fare much better with a score of 77. The inspector found an excessively dirty cutting board, a vent covered with excessive dust, and mildew in the ice machine and on the floor. The inspector also noted the employees did not demonstrate food safety knowledge.

Great American Cookie Company at 313 Northgate Mall scored an 81 for a list of violations that included multiple dead roaches in the bathroom, a dirty hand sink, and a scarred cutting board. The restaurant improved its score to a 93.

We also have an update from a restaurant failure a couple of weeks ago. The Fairyland Club on Lookout Mountain improved its score from a 68 to a 99.

Many restaurants fared well and some even earned perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Auntie Ann’s, 96 Northgate Mall, Chattanooga

Buster’s Mobile, 1406 Jenkins Road, Chattanooga

Goodman Bros. Coffee, 1110 Market Street, Chattanooga

I Love Juice Bar, 7404 Igou Gap Road, Chattanooga

Krystal, 124 Harrison Lane, Soddy-Daisy

Little Tokyo Express, 4516 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Lupi’s Pizza Pies, 1414 Jenkins Road, Chattanooga

Marsha’s Backstreet Café, 5032 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Starbucks Coffee, 1951 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

Taco Bell, 7304 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga

The following are the remaining restaurant scores:

Hamilton County

Taco Mac, 423 Market Street, Chattanooga: 86

Wally’s, 1600 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga: 87

Subway, 920 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 89

Taco Bell, 6200 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 89

Southside Social, 1818 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 90

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 10161 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 91

Southern BBQ, 7811 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 91

KFC/Long John Silver, 10161 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy

Willy’s Latin, 5600 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 95

Jimmy John’s, 7407 Igou Gap Road, Chattanooga: 95

Sofa King Juicy Burger, 1743 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 96

Krystal, 4416 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 96

Coldstone Creamery, 100 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 96

Sonic Drive-In, 4305 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 96

Memo’s, 430 East MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 96

Ben & Jerry’s, 201 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 97

Chili’s, 509 Northgate Mall, Chattanooga: 97

Kabobster’s, 1408 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 97

Chili’s, 408 Market Street, Chattanooga: 97

Milk and Honey, 135 North Market Street, Chattanooga: 97

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Pizza Hut, 7801 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Steak N Shake, 5118 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 98

2 Squares, 3399 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga: 98

Dunkin Donuts, 7647 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Champy’s, 6925 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 98

Arby’s, 3903 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga: 99

Subway, 920 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga: 99

Einstein’s Bagels, 7737 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Zaxby’s, 4815 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

Subway, 4220 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

J. Gumbo, 5123 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 99

First Watch, 1825 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Kabuto Grill, 1849 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 73

O’Charley’s, 2452 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 83

Waffle House, 909 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 94

Buffalo Wild Wings, 37 Parkway Plaza Place, Fort Oglethorpe: 95

Dade County

Taco Bell, 190 Pace Drive, Trenton: 91

Murray County

Pleasant Valley Family Restaurant, 4540 Highway 411 North, Chatsworth: 89

Taqueria El Rey, 3440 Highway 411 North, Eton: 91

El Pueblito, 113 North Second Avenue, Chatsworth: 94

Triple K Catfish House, 847 Dead End Road, Dalton: 96

Walker County

Wanda’s Restaurant, 20 Pinoak Drive, Rock Spring: 80

Mountain Cove Farm Resort, 994 Daugherty Gap Road, Chickamauga: 89

China Buffet, 1141 North Main Street, LaFayette: 92

Los Guerrero’s, 1103 North Main Street, LaFayette: 95

Fairyland Club, 1201 Fleetwood Drive, Lookout Mountain: 99

Starbucks, 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain: 99

Whitfield County

Santiago’s Taqueria, 2208 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 78

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 1205 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 88

Arby’s, 2101 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 89

Fuji Japanese Steak, Seafood & Sushi House, 1321 West Walnut Avenue, Suite 1, Dalton: 91

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1367 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 91

Chef Lin, 100 West Walnut Avenue, Suite 146, Dalton: 92

Las Margaritas Mexican Bar & Grill, 816 Walnut Square Boulevard, Suite 28B, Dalton: 93

Miller Brothers Rib Shack, 606 East Morris Street, Dalton: 94

Tony’s Italian Restaurant, 933 Market Street, Suite 14A, Dalton: 95

Chili’s Grill & Bar Restaurant, 881 Holiday Inn Drive, Dalton: 96

Los Pablos, 1513 West Walnut Avenue, Suite 6, Dalton: 96

Taco Bell, 1242 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 96

Tacos Beto #2, 1009 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 96

Farm Golf Club, 187 South Goose Hill Road, Rocky Face: 98

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.