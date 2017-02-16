Gun tested for possible link to deadly home invasion

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Authorities have recovered a gun in Tennessee that could be linked to a deadly home invasion in Georgia last year.

Clayton County Police Chief Michael Register said Thursday that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is testing the recovered gun to determine if it was used in the Oct. 22 killings of 15-year-old Daveon Coates and his 11-year-old sister, Tatiana.

Register said the gun was recovered a day after the children's shootings. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2kWqaFG ) that the weapon was found after a shootout in Tennessee involving gang members suspected of killing the siblings inside their Jonesboro home.

Register has said the two children weren't the intended targets. No adults were in the house when the brother and sister were killed.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

