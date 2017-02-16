Popular 'Chattahooligan' Stephen Landrum faces long rehab after scooter crash

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith is expected to miss the start of the season after injuring his collarbone. Volunteers coach Butch Jones said Monday there's no timetable on Smith's potential return but added that he anticipates the fifth-year senior will miss at least Tennessee's first game.More
Rookie running back James Conner set up Pittsburgh's winning fourth-quarter touchdown pass in the Steelers' 17-13 exhibition victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds beat struggling Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 11-8 on Saturday night.
