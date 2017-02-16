Popular 'Chattahooligan' Stephen Landrum faces long rehab after - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Popular 'Chattahooligan' Stephen Landrum faces long rehab after scooter crash

By WRCB Staff
Stephen Landrum at a CFC game. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press Stephen Landrum at a CFC game. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A long-time part of the Chattanooga Football Club’s supporter group ‘The Chattahooligans,’ Stephen Landrum crashed his motor scooter and struck a utility pole head first late last week.

Friends have created a GoFundMe page to gather financial support for Landrum, who works as an electronics technician & production supervisor at Variable Inc.

Many CFC fans know Landrum as ‘The Bowler Hat Hooligan.’  

He is also a decorated U.S. Army veteran having served in Afghanistan. 

Landrum has insurance & long term disability coverage according to the GoFundMe page. It also says it will be 6 months before the long-term coverage begins. He could be out of work for 6-12 months, possibly longer. His friends & family, started the page to help ease the bills, expenses, & lost wages that will occur in that gap.

Additionally, friends and family have donated blood & plasma in Landrum's name.

The latest update on Landrum's condition was posted on the GFM page, saying the surgery to his upper spine went well.

