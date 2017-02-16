Man who plowed truck into crowded parking lot is convicted - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man who plowed truck into crowded parking lot is convicted

By Associated Press

CLINTON, Tenn. (AP) - A 65-year-old man who plowed his pickup through a crowded parking lot, killing one man and injuring several others, has been convicted by an Anderson County Jury.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2lQVbJJ ) that jurors Wednesday found Lee Cromwell guilty of vehicular homicide for killing 37-year-old James Robinson. Robinson was killed trying to push his two daughters out of the way of Cromwell's Dodge Ram after a Fourth of July fireworks display in Oak Ridge in 2015. Cromwell was also convicted of eight counts of aggravated assault for hitting or hurting other people.

Cromwell's attorney argued that his truck's gas pedal got jammed or he suffered from a momentary bout of confusion - or both. A prosecutor said several witnesses saw Cromwell stop, rev the engine and back up again.

