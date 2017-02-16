UPDATE: Escapee found and put back behind bars after a year on t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Escapee found and put back behind bars after a year on the run

By WRCB Staff
Updated By Taneisha Cordell, Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A man on the run for over a year after escaping from Silverdale is now back behind bars Thursday morning. 

Police have been looking for Gary Minton since December 2015 after he escaped from Silverdale.

He was captured and arrested in Soddy Daisy Wednesday, during a traffic stop on Posey Hollow Road off of Highway 27. 

Minton ran into the woods while taking out the trash with a group of inmates at Silverdale and escaped. 

The 41-year-old was two days before he was set to complete his sentence at Silverdale on county charges for Hindering Secured Creditors, after which he was scheduled to be transferred to a state prison to serve a three year sentence for felony forgery charges. 

Police have not released any details about the traffic stop that lead to Minton's arrest. It's not clear if he was driving or where Minton has been for the last year.

Minton is in the Hamilton County Jail on a $17,500 bond, awaiting a March 6th court date. 

Eight other inmates have escaped from Silverdale in the last 13 years:

  • April 2004: Kelton O’Connor scaled the fence and escaped. He pleaded guilty in November of 2006.
  • June 2004: Calvin Moore and Antonio Henry escaped from a work detail. They were tracked down by k-9 units and arrested the same day.
  • May 2006: Jonathan McLellan walked away from a work detail. A Crime stoppers tip led to his arrest.
  • December 2007: Jason Green covered a razor fence with a blanket and climbed to his freedom. He was captured some time later.
  • June 2008: Michael Frazier escaped the workhouse. The 32-year-old was serving time for theft and vandalism convictions.
  • February 2012: Darrious Brown was working Standifer Place Assisted Living off Walker Road, when surveillance video captured him escaping.
  • March 2014: Randy Belcher escaped from Chester Frost Park. He told his supervisor he was going to the bathroom, but instead stole a Hamilton County maintenance truck.
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
