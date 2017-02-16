UPDATE: Escapee found and put back behind bars after a year on the run

A man on the run for over a year after escaping from Silverdale is now back behind bars Thursday morning.

Police have been looking for Gary Minton since December 2015 after he escaped from Silverdale .

READ MORE | Search underway for Silverdale escapee

He was captured and arrested in Soddy Daisy Wednesday, during a traffic stop on Posey Hollow Road off of Highway 27.

Minton ran into the woods while taking out the trash with a group of inmates at Silverdale and escaped.

The 41-year-old was two days before he was set to complete his sentence at Silverdale on county charges for Hindering Secured Creditors, after which he was scheduled to be transferred to a state prison to serve a three year sentence for felony forgery charges.

Police have not released any details about the traffic stop that lead to Minton's arrest. It's not clear if he was driving or where Minton has been for the last year.

Minton is in the Hamilton County Jail on a $17,500 bond, awaiting a March 6th court date.

Eight other inmates have escaped from Silverdale in the last 13 years: